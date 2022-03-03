Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

