Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

