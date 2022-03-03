Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.