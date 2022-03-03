Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 957 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $202.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.