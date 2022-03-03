$0.26 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

RTLR opened at $13.98 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.