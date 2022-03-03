Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Zscaler stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

