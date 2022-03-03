Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 238,509 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $372,000.

EFG opened at $94.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

