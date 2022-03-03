General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $132,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $235.75 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $237.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.58.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.