General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $132,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $235.75 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $237.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

