Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

