Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 695,859 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,469,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

