Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.72 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.