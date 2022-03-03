Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $2,550.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,019.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $39.41 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

