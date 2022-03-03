iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

