The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

