2,000 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

