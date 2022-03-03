Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stake Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 917,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

