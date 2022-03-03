Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

