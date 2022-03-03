Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.26.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.