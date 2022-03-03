Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $22.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

