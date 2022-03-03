Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $421.37 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

