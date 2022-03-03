MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69.
In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,638 shares of company stock worth $432,308 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
