MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,638 shares of company stock worth $432,308 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 266,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

