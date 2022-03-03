-$0.52 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

