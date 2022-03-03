Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

