Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $62,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

