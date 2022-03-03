Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

