Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $71,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

