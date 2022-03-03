Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $240,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,091 shares of company stock worth $108,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

