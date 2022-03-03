3,400 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

