Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

