Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

