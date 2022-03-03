Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 170 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $166.19 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

