Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

