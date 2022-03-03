Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 131.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

