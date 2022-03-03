Fulton Bank N.A. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

