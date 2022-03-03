Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.