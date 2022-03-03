Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $4,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

