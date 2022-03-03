Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.
Shares of DOMO stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69.
In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.
About Domo (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.