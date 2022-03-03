Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.