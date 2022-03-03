REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
