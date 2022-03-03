REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

