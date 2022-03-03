Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

