Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of GAIA opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Several research firms have commented on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

