Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 180,908 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

