Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

