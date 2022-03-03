Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
