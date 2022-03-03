Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

