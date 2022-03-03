BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.
NYSE BOE opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.82.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
