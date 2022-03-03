BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BOE opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 183,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.