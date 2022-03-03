Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

