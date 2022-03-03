Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Increased to €121.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RNMBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $35.70.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
