American Financial Group, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

AFG opened at $138.58 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

