Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $50.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

