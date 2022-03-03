Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

