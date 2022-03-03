Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $180.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

